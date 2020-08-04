SAN DIEGO — Several businesses across San Diego County have been accused of violating the public health order in place.

The problem, is that many people don’t fully understand the order.

“We've only outlined five categories of essential businesses where it is required that the employees in these businesses wear a mask,” said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. “These are grocery stores, restaurants, convenience stores, gas stations and pharmacies.”



But even that only tells part of the story.

According to the county's official public health order, "All employees who may have contact with the public in any grocery store, pharmacy/drug store, convenience store, gas station, restaurant and other business establishment that serves food shall wear a cloth face covering."

That means employees in the back, who never have contact with the public, are technically not required to wear a mask; however, county leaders do think it's a good idea for everyone to wear one.

“We have a strong recommendation for all San Diegans when they leave their home, whether it's to go to an essential business or to go to an essential service like a grocery store or medical appointment - a strong recommendation that they use a face covering,” Fletcher said.

News 8 has received multiple emails from viewers concerned about a lack of social distancing in stores and non-essential businesses still opening their doors to the public.

When a News 8 crew visited several of those businesses, there were no violations.

But if you see something, you can report the problem directly to the county.



“If there are public concerns about non-compliance with health orders, go to 211SanDiego.org and there's an interface there where you can report those concerns and they'll be routed to the appropriate law enforcement agency,” Fletcher added.

Starting Tuesday, all essential businesses are required to post their physical distancing plan on the outside of their location.

Some businesses are marking six-feet distances on their floor and limiting the amount of people in the store at one time.

As for masks, county leaders said while employees who work with the public are required to wear them, employers are not required to provide them.

That’s leaving many employees scrambling to find them and others being sent home, without pay, if they don't have them.

