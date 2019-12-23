SAN DIEGO — The first day of winter usually brings chillier temperatures and a busy time for San Diego firefighters as people try to stay warm.

“December, January, and February are the months when we see most of the fires with the heat-related and cooking-related devices,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief David Conner.

RELATED: Get ready! Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in San Diego

RELATED: Rain expected for San Diego County in coming week

Firefighters say heating equipment is responsible for 15% of all fires in the city, but they are especially dangerous contributing to 86% of fire-related deaths.

“Radiant heat, over time - especially with lighter materials like newspaper, magazines and reading material - will catch fire and catch you off guard,” Conner said.

The warning came a day after six people were killed and 13 others were hurt in a Las Vegas apartment building on Saturday. Firefighters said some people were jumping out of the windows when they arrived. It was the city's deadliest fire in nearly 40 years.

RELATED: San Diego Fire-Rescue, Burn Institute light tree on fire to demonstrate holiday fire safety

RELATED: Las Vegas apartment fire kills 6 people, injures 13

Some residents told investigators they were using their ovens to keep warm because the building was without heat.

Firefighters say after some time, such heat can ignite nearby thin materials.

In San Diego, rescuers report seeing residents using other cooking items to stay warm.

“Folks will use barbecues or hibachi-type devices and the real danger there is carbon monoxide poisoning,” Conner said.

The danger isn't limited to staying warm. Last December, a Vista family's apartment was damaged after a fire started in their oven. They told firefighters they were preheating the oven to cook dinner and forgot to remove a cutting board that was stored inside.

Finally, as we head toward Christmas, some trees are starting to dry out. Remember to keep them watered, avoid lights that get hot, and keep them away from heat sources - especially older space heaters.

"They're getting better and better, but it still means you should follow advice that comes with that implement - read safety information and precautionary information,” said Conner.