How to watch SDSU vs UCLA | Aztecs take on the Bruins Saturday

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) will take on the UCLA Bruins (1-0) on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Snapdragon Stadium. Here's what you need to know and how to watch the game.

San Diego State vs. UCLA | How to watch

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 starting at 4:30 p.m. PT only on CBS 8.

Live stream on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App.

The San Diego State Aztecs would love to make it two wins in a row against the UCLA Bruins just four years after getting their first win in a series that dates to 1922. San Diego State finally broke through against the Bruins with a 23-14 win at the Rose Bowl in 2019. SDSU is 7-4 against Pac-12 teams since the start of the 2016 season. The Aztecs once lost 19 straight against Pac-12 teams from 1996 to 2011. They'll have to figure out how to stop Bruins quarterbacks Dante Moore and Ethan Garbers, and wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

KEY MATCHUP

Bruins quarterbacks Dante Moore and Ethan Garbers, and wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant against SDSU's defense. Moore and Garbers are both expected to play against the Aztecs. Garbers started the season opener against Coastal Carolina and led the Bruins to a touchdown but couldn't generate any more scoring. Moore eventually came on and led the Bruins to scores in four of his six drives. Sturdivant, a transfer from California, had five receptions for 136 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCLA: Moore is the first five-star recruit during Chip Kelly's six seasons in Westwood. After coming off the bench against Coastal Carolina, the 18-year-old from Detroit threw two touchdowns in his first collegiate game, a 27-13 victory.

San Diego State: QB Jalen Mayden ran for a school-record 132 yards by a quarterback and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 36-28 win against Idaho State.

FACTS & FIGURES

This will be UCLA's first game in San Diego since 2005. The Bruins were supposed to have played North Carolina State in the 2021 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park but pulled out several hours before kickoff, citing COVID-19 concerns. ... Mayden improved to 7-3 since moving from safety to quarterback after the Aztecs went 2-3 to open the 2022 season. ... A win would put Kelly at .500 for his UCLA tenure. ... The Bruins are 4-5 against Group of 5 teams under Kelly but 1-3 against the Mountain West, including the 2019 loss to the Aztecs.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

