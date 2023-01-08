How will San Diegans be impacted by city's decision to take on medical billing, add on AMR?

The city will begin collecting ambulance transport charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego has approved a complete overhaul of its ambulance services. Falck and American Medical Response will continue to transport patients, but the companies are handing over control of things like staffing, dispatch and billing.

In an ongoing effort to improve ambulance response times and emergency aid in San Diego, the city council has unanimously adopted the alliance model.

Under this new model, the fire department will expand its control over ambulance services. The city will continue to contract with Falck and will also bring on AMR as a secondary provider.

"We have out EMTs and paramedics ready to respond on a moments notice to a medical emergency and that's not going to change. What's going to change is some of the back-end items including the financial structure of the system, how things are scheduled," said Jeff Lucia, a spokesperson for Falck.

Falck will no longer bill patients instead the city will be collecting ambulance transport charges. The city is hiring Wittman Enterprises to collect these charges and has approved paying the company up to $8 million to do so.

"The partnership with Wittman will reduce the impact to EMS staff and strengthen the city as a recognized provider," said Jodie Pierce, deputy chief of emergency medical services.

Lucia says the alliance model is becoming more commonly used because of a new state law.

"The city and fire departments and counties are eligible under a new state law to receive a much higher rate for Medi-Cal patients than the conventional provider like Falck or contracted provider," he said.

Meaning the city can collect more money when it's in charge of billing than a private ambulance company can collect.

To account for inflation and the growing cost of fuel, the ambulance transport fees in San Diego will increase 5% fiscal year 2024 and 7% in 2025.

The city says those increases will affect only about a quarter of ambulance rides that aren’t covered by Medi-Cal or Medicare.

For people with private insurance, they will likely be charged for the copay for ambulance services and are unlikely to pay more than they already do.