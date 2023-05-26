How you can honor our heroes this Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO — Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial - The annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29th, at 11 a.m. will honor Walter “Uncle Bert” Mintus, an MIA service member from WWII that was brought home in 2018. Project Recover located Uncle Bert’s Avenger in Palau in 2016. Project Recover Co-Founder and Founder of The Bent Prop Project, Dr. Patrick Scannon, will be a special guest speaker.
Protector Brewing - IPAs for MIAs - Protector Brewing is joining the mission to keep America’s Promise in honor of the Memorial Day holiday. On Monday, May 29th, stop by for a pint to support a mission that honors and remembers our fallen service members through the action of searching for, locating, and recovering their remains so that they can be brought home. Say hello to one of several Project Recover team members who will be in attendance in the early afternoon.
Over 100 Local 619 Union Carpenters and their families will place flags on the graves of our fallen heroes at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.
Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery
1700 Cabrillo Memorial Dr.
San Diego, CA 92106
Saturday, May 27th
Starting at 7:30 AM until complete
San Diego
The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial
11 a.m. to noon Monday.
6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive S., La Jolla,
Stream Live memorialdaylive.com.
soledadmemorial.org
The Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation Memorial Day Ceremony
1 p.m. Sunday at Miramar National Cemetery
5795 Nobel Drive
USS Midway Museum’s Legacy Week
Honoring Our Heroes
USS Midway area from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.
Among the brave men and women who will be honored during this ceremony is Clement Lee, father of CBS 8 anchor Marcella Leee.
U.S. Coast Guard Arizona Band at 11:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Monday (included in regular museum admission).
- Meet former military aviators and planes they flew from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
- Memorial Day wreath ceremony is at 9 a.m.
- Patriotic entertainment will start at 12:30 p.m.
- A Moment of Remembrance 3 p.m. Monday on the flight deck
Logan Heights Veterans Memorial Monument
- 11 a.m. Monday
- 1900 block of Logan Avenue across from Chicano Park.
San Diego Veterans For Peace
Hometown Arlington West Memorial
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday on the front lawn of the USS Midway Museum
910 N. Harbor Drive.
Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery
Memorial Day service and Day of Remembrance
10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery
1700 Cabrillo Memorial Drive.
Coronado
10 a.m. Monday Ceremony at Star Park
1030 Park Place
Chula Vista
- Visit Memorial Park
373 Park Way
Names of Chula Vista residents who have died in combat
- Veterans Park “Walk of Honor”
785 E. Palomar St.
El Cajon
- The El Cajon Elks Lodge 1812 Memorial Day Barbecue
12 to 4 p.m. Monday at the lodge
1400 E. Washington Ave
Escondido
- Ceremony
- 9 a.m. Monday at Oak Hill Memorial Park
- 2640 Glenridge Road
- BBQ
- 12:30 p.m Veterans Memorial Building/American Legion Post 149
- 230 E. Park Ave.
Fallbrook
11 a.m. Monday at the Masonic Cemetery
1177 Santa Margarita Drive
1230 free lunch
Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924
1175 Old Stage Road. fallbrookvfw.org
Julian
11 a.m. to noon Monday at Julian Pioneer Cemetery
Lunch following at American Legion Post 468
2503 Washington St. (760) 765-0126
National City
1 to 3 p.m. Monday at La Vista Memorial Park & Mortuary
3191 Orange St. nationalcityca.gov
Oceanside
The Veterans Association of North County
10 a.m. Monday
1617 Mission Ave
RSVP required at vanc.me/memorial-day-ceremony or (760) 722-1277.
Eternal Hills Memorial Park
11 a.m. Monday at Eternal Hills
1999 El Camino Real
A free lunch will be offered
(760) 754-6600
The Mission San Luis Rey Parish
Memorial Day Masses at 8 a.m. & noon
4050 Mission Ave
sanluisreyparish.org
(760) 757-3250
Bugles Across America
Moment of silence at 3 p.m. @ Stater Bros. locations
3770 Mission Ave in Oceanside
1048 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas
Ramona
VFW Post 3783
10 a.m. Monday at Nuevo Memory Gardens
532 Ash St. (760) 789-7888
Rancho Bernardo
Rancho Bernardo Veterans Memorial
10:45 a.m. Monday at Webb Park
11666 Avena Place.
The Rancho Bernardo Historical Society 16th annual Pancake Festival
8 to 11 a.m. Monday at Webb Park
rbhistory.org
San Marcos
VFW Post 3795
10 a.m. Monday at San Marcos Cemetery
1021 Mulberry Drive
(760) 744-3795
The 18th annual Memorial Day “Hoist”
6 to 7 p.m. Monday
Churchhill’s Pub & Grille
887 W. San Marcos Blvd
Solana Beach
A Memorial Day ceremony
11 a.m. to noon Monday
Veterans Honor Courtyard at La Colonia Community Center
715 Valley Ave
(858) 720-2453.
Vista
A Memorial Day Military, Fire and Law Appreciation Day
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at The Wave Waterpark
101 Wave Drive
WATCH RELATED: AAA: Memorial Day weekend could be busiest at airports since 2005 (May 2023).