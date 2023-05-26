How you can honor our heroes this Memorial Day

Check out this listing of events around San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial - The annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29th, at 11 a.m. will honor Walter “Uncle Bert” Mintus, an MIA service member from WWII that was brought home in 2018. Project Recover located Uncle Bert’s Avenger in Palau in 2016. Project Recover Co-Founder and Founder of The Bent Prop Project, Dr. Patrick Scannon, will be a special guest speaker.

Protector Brewing - IPAs for MIAs - Protector Brewing is joining the mission to keep America’s Promise in honor of the Memorial Day holiday. On Monday, May 29th, stop by for a pint to support a mission that honors and remembers our fallen service members through the action of searching for, locating, and recovering their remains so that they can be brought home. Say hello to one of several Project Recover team members who will be in attendance in the early afternoon.

Over 100 Local 619 Union Carpenters and their families will place flags on the graves of our fallen heroes at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.

Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery

1700 Cabrillo Memorial Dr.

San Diego, CA 92106

Saturday, May 27th

Starting at 7:30 AM until complete

San Diego

The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial

11 a.m. to noon Monday.

6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive S., La Jolla,

Stream Live memorialdaylive.com.

soledadmemorial.org

The Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation Memorial Day Ceremony

1 p.m. Sunday at Miramar National Cemetery

5795 Nobel Drive

USS Midway Museum’s Legacy Week

Honoring Our Heroes

USS Midway area from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Among the brave men and women who will be honored during this ceremony is Clement Lee, father of CBS 8 anchor Marcella Leee.

U.S. Coast Guard Arizona Band at 11:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Monday (included in regular museum admission).

Meet former military aviators and planes they flew from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial Day wreath ceremony is at 9 a.m.

Patriotic entertainment will start at 12:30 p.m.

A Moment of Remembrance 3 p.m. Monday on the flight deck

Logan Heights Veterans Memorial Monument

11 a.m. Monday

1900 block of Logan Avenue across from Chicano Park.

San Diego Veterans For Peace

Hometown Arlington West Memorial

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday on the front lawn of the USS Midway Museum

910 N. Harbor Drive.

Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery

Memorial Day service and Day of Remembrance

10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery

1700 Cabrillo Memorial Drive.

Coronado

10 a.m. Monday Ceremony at Star Park

1030 Park Place



Chula Vista

Visit Memorial Park

373 Park Way

Names of Chula Vista residents who have died in combat

373 Park Way Names of Chula Vista residents who have died in combat Veterans Park “Walk of Honor”

785 E. Palomar St.

El Cajon

The El Cajon Elks Lodge 1812 Memorial Day Barbecue

12 to 4 p.m. Monday at the lodge

1400 E. Washington Ave

Escondido

Ceremony

9 a.m. Monday at Oak Hill Memorial Park

2640 Glenridge Road

BBQ

12:30 p.m Veterans Memorial Building/American Legion Post 149

230 E. Park Ave.

Fallbrook

11 a.m. Monday at the Masonic Cemetery

1177 Santa Margarita Drive

1230 free lunch

Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924

1175 Old Stage Road. fallbrookvfw.org

Julian

11 a.m. to noon Monday at Julian Pioneer Cemetery

Lunch following at American Legion Post 468

2503 Washington St. (760) 765-0126

National City

1 to 3 p.m. Monday at La Vista Memorial Park & Mortuary

3191 Orange St. nationalcityca.gov

Oceanside

The Veterans Association of North County

10 a.m. Monday

1617 Mission Ave

RSVP required at vanc.me/memorial-day-ceremony or (760) 722-1277.

Eternal Hills Memorial Park

11 a.m. Monday at Eternal Hills

1999 El Camino Real

A free lunch will be offered

(760) 754-6600

The Mission San Luis Rey Parish

Memorial Day Masses at 8 a.m. & noon

4050 Mission Ave

sanluisreyparish.org

(760) 757-3250

Bugles Across America

Moment of silence at 3 p.m. @ Stater Bros. locations

3770 Mission Ave in Oceanside

1048 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas

Ramona

VFW Post 3783

10 a.m. Monday at Nuevo Memory Gardens

532 Ash St. (760) 789-7888

Rancho Bernardo

Rancho Bernardo Veterans Memorial

10:45 a.m. Monday at Webb Park

11666 Avena Place.

The Rancho Bernardo Historical Society 16th annual Pancake Festival

8 to 11 a.m. Monday at Webb Park

rbhistory.org

San Marcos

VFW Post 3795

10 a.m. Monday at San Marcos Cemetery

1021 Mulberry Drive

(760) 744-3795

The 18th annual Memorial Day “Hoist”

6 to 7 p.m. Monday

Churchhill’s Pub & Grille

887 W. San Marcos Blvd

Solana Beach

A Memorial Day ceremony

11 a.m. to noon Monday

Veterans Honor Courtyard at La Colonia Community Center

715 Valley Ave

(858) 720-2453.

Vista

A Memorial Day Military, Fire and Law Appreciation Day

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at The Wave Waterpark

101 Wave Drive