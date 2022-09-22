San Diego Humane Society Emergency crews help rescue horse stuck in empty pool

After nearly three hours, Shocker was back on the grass uninjured.

JAMUL, Calif. — San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team was called into a precarious situation on September 21.

A young horse named Shocker, in Jamul, somehow found his way into its owner’s empty pool. Shocker’s owner tried building a ramp to get the young horse out of the pool but was unsuccessful.

The Department of Animal Services responded to the home on Proctor Valley Lane and called the Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team. The team assembled their rescue tri-pod in hopes of lifting the horse to safety. They placed a protective helmet on Shocker’s head to limit his vision and keep him calm.

The team had a veterinarian in place to make sure Shocker was ok throughout the rescue.

CBS 8 spoke with the captain of the Emergency Response Team about what goes into making a rescue like this happen. She said, "We want our citizens to know that our tech rescue team is part of our humane law enforcement department under our Emergency Response Team are absolutely here for that kind of situation. They shouldn't hesitate to call for that kind of help. I think a lot of them kind of assume there is nothing that can be done and they are going to need to euthanize their animal."

A young horse named Shocker is safe today after somehow getting stuck in his owner's empty pool, thanks to excellent... Posted by San Diego Humane Society on Thursday, September 22, 2022