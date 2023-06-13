San Diego Humane Society puppies get backstage passes at Janet Jackson concert

Puppies and other adoptable animals provide stress relief to local artists and their crews.

SAN DIEGO — A few of San Diego Humane Society’s adoptable pups are getting backstage passes at local concerts.

Most recently they loved on Janet Jackson and her crew after she requested puppies before her concert in Chula Vista to provide a mental health break from the tour.

Sunday night, Janet Jackson performed at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater. The following day she posted multiple videos on her Instagram stories of she and her crew holding Husky/Shepherd mix puppies from the San Diego Humane Society before the concert.

“When he was returned the assistant said that it made it her day,” said Michelle Cohn, San Diego Humane Society volunteer.

The four puppies are named Janet, Tito, Michael and Jackson and provided relief for the pop icon and her crew on her Together Again Tour.

“The people that are on the road, they miss their pets, they miss their family, and this is crucial for them and it's really important,” said Cohn.

The volunteer is fostering the puppies that were found abandoned and taken to their El Cajon campus.

This kind of exposure is huge for the San Diego Humane Society, the rock star has 7.3 million followers and tagged the non-profit on her Instagram stories.

“We’ve even had adoptions happen from this,” said Cohn.

This isn't the first time San Diego Humane Society's foster animals have gone backstage at local venues. Pearl Jam's drummer Matt Cameron cozied up with some pups too.

“There’s Dave Matthews, Santana, 1975,” said Cohn.

Of all the requests Live Nation accommodates for the talent, puppies can make it on the list.

SDHS’ connection with the venue promoter not only helps the talent and their crew but these animals also need a backstage warm up.

“It's our job as fosters to give them as much love and socialization as we can give them and go to these events and have the exposure and have the love from different people and know they are safe,” said Cohn.

Before Jackson took the stage the pups high tailed it out of there to avoid the loud music on their sensitive ears.

The Jackson puppies were spayed and neutered on Tuesday and will be ready for adoption on Wednesday. To learn more click here.