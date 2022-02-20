Hundreds of displaced Afghan refugee families receive support

Many organizations here are helping hundreds of refugees; something as simple as shampoo can make their day.

A father of five fled here from Afghanistan. Ever since the fall of Kabul last August, he has been staying with his parents and children at the Residence Inn by Marriott in La Jolla.

"We are really happy you are helping me. We need the things. This is really good for my family," said the father's translator, Lalmir Hamdard.

He along with 150 other displaced refugee families are collecting items like clothing, shoes and toys donated by volunteers from “Helping El Cajon Refugees” and other organizations.

"First of all, since they came to this country with nothing, just like a backpack, they are not here temporarily, they need long term help," said Sarah Anas, Program Coordinator for Alliance for African Assistance.

"The smiles on their faces is so amazing, especially for the kids. Giving them brand new toys and just putting a smile on their face is amazing," said Zulaikhar Rahim, volunteer with Afghan Refugees.

Organizers say this is a small step towards helping these families become adjusted to life in America.

"The challenge is going to continue. We need more support and more attention and sponsors for the families. We need to show them how American life is. They need help and we need people to come support us and help us," said Anas.

The Afghan father hopes he can continue to support his family.

"We are really happy. We just want to rent a house for my family and children. It is a hard one to find a house," said Hamdard.

There are many ways you can help by donating or fundraising. Click here to help.