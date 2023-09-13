Hundreds of migrants dropped off at the trolley station in San Ysidro

Migrants from all different countries said they got court dates and are heading to different cities across the country.

SAN DIEGO — Large busloads of migrants were dropped off at the Iris Avenue Transit Center Wednesday morning as hundreds of people remain camped out at the US-Mexico Border.

CBS 8 was told anywhere from 300-400 migrants will be released at the transit center per day in an effort to alleviate overcrowded processing facilities.

Migrants we spoke to told us they spent two to three days in these facilities before they were given court dates and released.

CBS 8 spoke to people from India, China and Colombia. All were wearing wristbands and carrying paperwork. They were heading to Texas, Los Angeles and Sacramento.

It's unclear why there has been a recent surge of migrants coming to the border wall. Pedro Rios, Director of the American Friends Service Committee said some speculate smugglers have ramped up efforts to exploit migrants. He believes that is true.