Hundreds of migrants kicked out of makeshift camp by Mexican government

For asylum seekers this camp meant their only home, but for Mexican authorities this camp had become a headache.

TIJUANA, Baja California — Dulce Garcia who is the executive producer from Border Angels described the nightmare migrant families lived in the past 24 hours.

Garcia explained that the Mexican government, in particular the local government, promised that they were not going to evict or kick out these families from the encampment and they did so in the worst possible way.

This discussion comes after 300 migrant men and women and children were woken up by the Mexican military carrying batons and riot shields.

They forcibly kicked these families out of their makeshift camp, before sunrise.

“The government perpetuated this xenophobic narrative that they are criminals and deserve to be treated with this kind of violent force,” said Garcia.

Migrants of the camp say the military treated them worse than criminals. While others add they were not even given the chance to pick up belongings. They ended up leaving valuables and perishables.

“The children were scared, they were traumatized by this eviction. So imagine you are sleeping at four in the morning where you have been staying for months, some were staying for nine months. And it was ten days short of the anniversary,” said Garcia.

“El chaparral” camp began forming last year after the U.S. began to limit the flow of migrants in compliance with policies that force migrants to wait in Mexico for their immigration court hearing.

“Many of these migrants haven’t even started an asylum claim yet. They essentially wanted information on how to do that,” said Pedro Rios, who is part of the American Friends Service Community.

For asylum-seekers this camp meant their only home, but for Mexican authorities, this camp had become a headache.

“The Tijuana mayor is saying they can’t tolerate a situation where they are being exposed to harm, especially children. This becomes a dangerous situation, and in fact it is,” said Rios.

According to Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero, she said it was all about safety and that officers were not armed. Except the government forced families out without providing resources. To make matters even worse, migrants are not safe in a government-provided shelter, meaning they will end up on the streets once again.

In addition, immigration advocates don’t just blame the Mexican government but also the U.S. saying President Biden and its administration have also contributed to the creation of these camps because of restrictive policies like title 42 and MPP. Making it difficult for migrants to seek asylum.

“The Biden Administration, not only continues to enforce Trump-era policies, there are two of them in particular. The title 42 order which authorizes border patrol agents to expel migrants without process rights. And the MPP order, which is the ``Remain in Mexico” program,” said Rios.