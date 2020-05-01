SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of protestors hit the street on Saturday chanting and displaying signs against the possible war with Iran. One protestor said, “we don’t want war. We want jobs, healthcare and housing.”

The rally took started in front of the federal courthouse and consisted of speakers yelling into a bullhorn.

Among the attendees was Tarah Kaveh who is part of the National Iranian-American Council. She said, “All I've ever known is war in the Middle East; the lords of war have torn apart the lives of too many people."

90-year old Navy veteran, Stan Levin, was also in attendance. He said that he hopes everyone can shake hands instead of fists, adding that nothing can be gained by aggression.

Not everyone who attended was on the same page. David Martin told News 8 “I support the protest-- our right, American freedom but I support Pres. Trump. I think the president has done a great job."

The rally lasted an hour before the group marched through downtown to City Hall.