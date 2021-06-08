Husband of the woman who caused wrong-way crash believes a medical issue is to blame

As for Jamie, the chief said she was always part of their conversations.



"Anytime you ran into one of them, you heard about both of them. It's just who they were. The best of the best. Two bright kids with their careers could have gone anywhere they wanted," said Nisleit.



Ryan and Jamie were killed Friday on Interstate 5 near San Ysidro after being hit head-on by a wrong-way driver.



That driver has been identified by her husband as 58-year-old Sandra Daniels.



Darrell Daniels said his family is devastated, telling News 8,



"We're devastated. Gosh, I'm so sorry. We're so sorry if we could have done something to prevent the loss of those police officers."



Daniels, a retired Navy officer, said his wife had diabetes and was at the Balboa Naval Medical Center getting insulin that morning.



He believes she got lost driving due to her sugar levels possibly spiking or being too low.



He said she was not suicidal, adding there's no way she could have done something like this on purpose.



"She went the wrong way and got on the wrong side....there's no way she knew what she was doing," said Daniels.



Daniels is working with the California Highway Patrol, the agency is in charge of the investigation.



He's hoping they'll find her insulin pod in the wreckage to help explain what exactly happened.



He'd also like to meet with officers' families.



As for Chief Nisleit, he's focused on helping his department begin to cope and heal.



“Our chaplains and our wellness unit have been extremely busy, not only taking care of the squads of Jamie and Ryan but the officers and families of Jamie and Ryan. It's been around the clock making sure that our people are well. They were beloved colleagues, friends, family members. It's just such a tragic loss,” said Chief Nisleit.



Ryan and Jamie's funeral has been scheduled for June 15th at 10 a.m. at the Maranatha Chapel in Rancho Bernardo.



We will share more details as they become available.