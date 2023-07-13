Hydration key ahead of Pride weekend

SAN DIEGO — With an excessive heat warning in effect through the weekend, experts are warning people to stay hydrated, including those headed to Pride.



Events include the parade on Saturday, as well as a weekend-long festival.



San Diego Pride's Executive Director says safety is always a priority, and with the heat this weekend, they're making sure everyone is extra prepared.



“Every single year all of our volunteer leadership, which is about 200 folks and our 30 employees go through heat training, so we make sure that every single one of our volunteer leaders understands the dangers of being out in the sun, out in the heat for too long, especially those volunteers who are hustling hard. We oversee 6000 volunteers, so it's important we keep track of them too, and they get that education as well,” said Fernando Lopez, Jr.



In addition to those working the parade and festival, there will be an estimated 250,000 - 300,000 visitors in attendance.



Lopez Jr. says there are a number of businesses along the route which will be selling water.



There are also going to be water stations at the festival, as well as special seating areas for seniors and people with disabilities at both events, where shade and water will be provided.



In terms of how much water you should be drinking, Christopher Heslin, a nutritionist from Kaiser Permanente's Positive Choice Wellness Center, says a good rule of thumb is to drink half your body weight in ounces every day - more if you're working out or sweating a lot.



However, there is such a thing as drinking too much water, which can be dangerous, especially in a short period of time.



That's because water can dilute electrolytes, which your body needs.

“We see people that are collapsing in the heat a lot of times not from dehydration or heat stroke, sometimes their electrolytes are in imbalance, particularly people exercising in the heat,” said Heslin.



Sports drinks like Gatorade have electrolytes, but if you're looking for something with less sugar, powder you can add to water is a good alternative.



Keep in mind too, alcohol can dehydrate you, so if you're headed out this weekend, and plan to consume, make sure to drink water in between each drink.