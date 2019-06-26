An ice cream truck struck and injured a pedestrian Tuesday before striking an electrical circuit box and a gate outside the San Diego Police Department's Central Station.



The pedestrian's injuries were not life-threatening, according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims, who said the victim sustained facial lacerations and was taken to a hospital.



The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 25th Street and Imperial Avenue, Heims said.



The ice cream truck knocked the electrical box off its base, Heims said, but it was not immediately known how extensively the station gate was damaged.