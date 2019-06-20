SAN DIEGO — Fear among undocumented workers in San Diego grows as the threat of deportation looms.

“There is a heightened level of persecution against migrant workers, and obviously there is a fear of being detained and being separated from your family,” said Benjamin Prado, the coordinator for the U.S. Mexico Border Program of American Friends Service Committee.

Prado’s office hands out an eight-page “Know Your Rights” booklets to help those during an immigration raid know they have rights.

Those rights are:

The right to remain silent

The right to speak to a lawyer

The right to make a phone call if arrested

“We are on an ongoing campaign to inform people of not only their constitutional rights but also their human rights,” Prado said.

At a campaign rally in Orlando Tuesday night, the president voiced the plan he tweeted about: “That next week ice will begin the process of removing millions of illegal aliens.”

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released the following statement:

“It will continue to conduct interior enforcement without exemption for those who are in violation of federal immigration law. This includes routine targeted enforcement operations, criminals, individuals subject to removal orders, and worksite enforcement.”

The American Friends Service Committee is assisting more than two dozen undocumented workers ICE detained in February at Kearny Mesa’s Zion Market.

In March of last year, a video went viral after federal agents aggressively arrested Perla Morales-Luna in National City in front of her three crying daughters. She was accused as a human smuggling facilitator in the country illegally.

“These types of raids, you know undermine some democratic rights. Workers are rounded up, detained and questioned about their immigration status,” Prado said.