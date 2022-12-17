Full circle: Previous Rady Children's patients perform and fundraise for Rady's 'Light the Way' campaign

"I was born ten weeks early. I'm thankful for them because I'm all healthy now. They got me through some hard times," said Hamud.

SAN DIEGO — Ainsley Savant and Marty Hamud are childhood friends who started their band called “MonkeyJam."

They’re talented performers, but many may not know that they were both once Rady Children's patients.

"I was born ten weeks early. I was 2 pounds and 14 ounces. I was in the NICU for ten weeks after that, and I'm thankful for them because I'm all healthy now. They got me through some hard times," said Hamud.

"When I was in third grade, I was hospitalized for a major infection. Rady Children's hospital helped me. I was in a tough spot, and I'm grateful Rady Children's saved my life, and I'm happy I'm giving back today. This is coming full circle," said Savant.

Since they helped Rady Children’s Light The Way fundraising campaign at the Liberty Station ice rink Saturday morning, they have been full circle.

CBS 8 partnered with the campaign to make it happen.

Donors, former patients, and hospital staff are some of the top fundraisers that ice skated on this worthy cause.

SeaWorld also donated $5,000.

Outside of playing music, the pair sells surf wax called "10 toes." All proceeds go to Rady Children’s NICU.

"They are great stocking stuffers. We are selling these for babies who need help in NICU. This is a great product for you if you like to surf, and we are grateful we can give back to the community," said Savant.

They say they are grateful they have the opportunity to give back.

"We both wanted to give back to where we came from. We're thankful for the doctors and nurses in NICU who help kids every day. We are thankful to be alive. They create miracles every day," said Hamud.

"We are grateful our band, MonkeyJam can perform too. It's all coming full circle today," said Savant.