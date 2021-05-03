CHP releases the identities of those injured in the border crash in Imperial County

Around 6:15 a.m. on March 2, a big rig and a Ford Expedition collided on SR-115 at the intersection of Norrish Road.

CALEXICO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol has released the identifies of those injured in the fatal crash in Imperial County Tuesday.

Around 6:15 a.m. on March 2, a big rig and a Ford Expedition collided on SR-115 at the intersection of Norrish Road. Thirteen occupants in the Ford were killed and 12 were injured. The driver of the big rig also suffered major injuries.

The following are those injured in the crash listed by the hospital where they are receiving treatment:

UC San Diego Medical Center, San Diego

Rene Zelando, 30, is a male from Nayarit, Mexico and suffered major Injuries.

Berti Orozco is a 21-year-old female from Guatemala City, Guatemala and sustained major injuries.

Zeterina Mendoza, 33, is a female from Guerrero, Mexico with major injuries.

Camilio Rodriguez is a 44-year-old male from Santa Maria Del Oro, Mexico with major injuries.

Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego

Jose Martinez, 16, is a male from Guerrero, Mexico and has major injuries.

Berlin Cardona is a 46-year-old female from Guatemala City, Guatemala with major injuries.

El Centro Regional Medical Center, El Centro

Darlin Liliana Robledo is a 20-year-old female from Tapachula, Mexico with moderate injuries.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Brawley

Avelardo Nava is an 18-year-old male from Guerrero, Mexico with moderate injuries.

Manuel Rufino is a 39-year-old male from Oaxaca, Mexico with moderate injuries.

Desert Regional Medical Center, Palm Springs

Jorge Gutierrez Martinez, 24, is a male with major injuries. His city of origin is not known.

Esteban Montiel is a 22-year-old male with major injuries. His city of origin is not known.

And there is a 15-year-old female called Jane Doe for now with major injuries. Her city of origin is not known.

Only Zeterina Mendoza was identified with her photo identification. All other passengers were identified by stated name, date of birth and residence.

El Centro Border Patrol says its surveillance shows about 44 migrants getting into the U.S. through two separate SUV's. One truck was a red Chevrolet Suburban carrying 19 people, which caught on fire, and its passengers escaped and were found hiding in the brush before being taken into custody.