Inside the plans to bring new life to Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach has a road map that details plans to bring new life to the city. This includes making Palm Avenue more pedestrian friendly and new improvements to the pier.

"It's one of my favorite beach communities in San Diego. It's one of the last blue collar beach communities," resident Debi Spindelman.

She moved to Imperial Beach last summer.

"I grew up in Oceanside which has had its own downtown pier center beautification and I'm glad," she said.

A multi-million dollar project is underway at the pier in Imperial Beach. It's one of many projects in the "Bigger Picture" plan.

Residents and visitor will see these plans in action over the next four years as the city looks to build off the old city improvement plans.

"Really bringing the equitable portion of it to the forefront. making sure we uplift communities in the past that may have been disenfranchised so that the community can thrive," said Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre.

She said Palm Avenue will get a facelift.

"Palm Avenue connects the city of San Diego, Imperial Beach and Coronado. It's a major roadway and pathway for south Bay," Aguirre said.

The city looks to install bike paths, large sidewalks and trees to make the area more walkable and livable. The Bayshore Bikeway along the San Diego Bay will eventually be connected to the border.

