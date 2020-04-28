Imperial Beach officials call on U.S. and Mexico to stop sewage flow into Tijuana River

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Beaches all across San Diego County have reopened or will reopen soon. However, Imperial Beach is a little different. The shore and sand are open, but the water is closed due to cross border pollution.

IB Mayor Serge Dedina spoke with News 8 in early April after a video from Tijuana showed sewage being pumped straight into the Tijuana River. Dedina said, “There has been a minimum of 50 million gallons of raw sewage in the Tijuana River every day since the end of November, which we have been complaining about to high-level officials in Mexico and the U.S. It was just another indication that officials in Baja California made no attempt at all to do anything to fix the sewer system.”