Imperial Beach officials to call on U.S. and Mexico to stop sewage flow into Tijuana River

It is estimated that 60 million gallons of sewage have flown through the river every day for the last 6 months.

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Beaches all across San Diego County have reopened or will reopen soon. However, Imperial Beach is a little different. The shore and sand are open, but the water is closed due to cross border pollution.

IB Mayor Serge Dedina spoke with News 8 in early April after a video from Tijuana showed sewage being pumped straight into the Tijuana River. Dedina said, “There has been a minimum of 50 million gallons of raw sewage in the Tijuana River every day since the end of November, which we have been complaining about to high-level officials in Mexico and the U.S. It was just another indication that officials in Baja California made no attempt at all to do anything to fix the sewer system.”

City leaders plan to hold a media conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to call for emergency action from both Mexico and the U.S. to stop the flow of sewage. A group called “Stop the Poop” is also planning to hold a counter-protest to display their lack of confidence in local leaders handling the issue.