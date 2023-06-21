City of Imperial Beach passes ordinance pausing the opening of new gun stores

The 45-day moratorium would give the city time to study the potential impacts of having a gun retailer in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach has passed an ordinance that puts a pause on the opening of new gun stores.

Currently, there are no retail firearm stores in Imperial Beach, but there is an attempt to change that with the application for a business license for a new gun store on Palm Avenue.

Imperial Beach’s City Council approved a moratorium, for at least 45 days, on retailers who sell firearms or ammunition.

This would give the city time to study the potential impacts of having a gun retailer in Imperial Beach on public health and public safety. In view of concerns over gun violence, mass shootings and firearm safety.

This study would grapple with questions such as whether there should be restrictions on exactly where a gun shop can be located in Imperial Beach.

Such as possibly requiring a minimum distance from schools, daycares and other sensitive areas, the way that cannabis businesses are currently restricted.

They will also consider whether background checks should be required for employees.

As it stands now, Imperial Beach’s municipal code does not have any specific regulations in regard to allowing a gun store in a Commercial/Mixed Use zoning district

The moratorium would initially last 45 days. However, city leaders could vote to extend this “freeze” for a maximum of two years while this study could be conducted and new regulations specific to gun retailers could be developed.

Currently, throughout the State of California, about 105 jurisdictions require firearms dealers to obtain a local license or permit in order to operate.