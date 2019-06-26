SAN DIEGO — Armed with questions, signs and doubtful stares, dozens of Imperial Beach residents showed up to Beach Avenue Tuesday wanting answers from the city and Port Authority officials regarding a proposal to build a structure that would include public restrooms and showers.

One of the proposals would knock out some of the parking on Beach Avenue – one of the places where people can access the beach – to install public restrooms and showers, but residents in the area said they fear it will bring nothing but trouble.

Alice de la Torre, who has lived in the area for 25 years, said the proposed facility does not belong next to residential structures.

Residents like de la Torre asked why so much money would be spent on a facility on Beach Avenue, which is located south of the pier and does not see a lot of foot traffic – minimizing its use.

According to Gene Barrow, the project would pose more harm than good.

“They bring vagrants. They bring prostitution. They bring drugs, they bring crime – not a good thing,” he said.

Assistant City Manager, Steve Dush, offered residents information like renderings of what the faculty may look like. It would include a seating area and a public walkway.

Four current parking spots would have to be eliminated to make room. Dush said four areas were initially considered, but the one on Beach Avenue checks all the boxes.

"The feasibility analysis had identified a number of different elements and some of them again are to provide access to the citizens of the community and others who enjoy our beaches here in California, he said.

Ultimately, it will be up to the City Council to make the final decision.

Kathy Barrow said she and her neighbors were only recently notified about the project, but they are wasting no time trying to prevent it from ever getting built.

“It just does not make sense,” she said.

The project is estimated to cost more than a million dollars. The city council has not said when they will make their final decision.