IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The Imperial Beach City Council on Wednesday recommended the San Diego Port Authority flush the idea of a comfort station, or showers and restrooms, for beachgoers and instead transfer the $1.8 million towards improving the pier.

The plan for a comfort station drew sharp criticism with residents in the area saying they were concerned about the installations attracting the homeless, drugs, and crime.

RELATED: Imperial Beach residents fight proposed public restrooms

Jesus Martinez proudly wore his red shirt that read, “No Public Restrooms on Beach Avenue.”

“Are you ready to clean up needles and other stuff that comes out from other homeless people,” he asked the City Council.

Mike Bixler, the former Imperial Beach mayor, also worried about the proposed restrooms that would have been located at the end of the street on Beach Avenue.

“I am certainly in favor of the outcome. No one really wanted that 15 feet from their living room, dining room, and taking up more than half of public parking,” he said.

Pete Laszcz said, “It was in a spot that would cost more money, because you have to patrol it more and attract vandalism. It is not that bathrooms are bad. They are a necessary part of the city, but more appropriate in the higher populations.”

The Port Authority commissioner, Dan Malcom, said it is not final until the Port approves, but conditionally, the nearly $2 million would be transferred to beautify the pier.

“We can start planning some really neat and wonderful improvements for the IB [sic] pier that will really enhance the experience for visitors and residents,” he said.

Former mayor Bixler said, “I am just concerned that the port and City Council both take steps to assure the people this issue is not going to come back.”

The Port Commissioner said he will come back with pier improvement ideas by the fall and hopes to have them done by next summer.