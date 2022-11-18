Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay

In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and a short drive away from the U.S.-Mexico Border.

SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City.

In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.

CBS 8 viewers captured photos of long lines forming along Coronado Avenue. Cars of hungry In-n-Out fans lined up to pass thru the drive-thru for the first time.

The burger restaurant located in Palm City joins the National City In-n-Out Burger location that has served the South Bay area for decades.

In-n-Out Burger has been a California icon since it served its first burger in 1948. Known for it's burgers, shakes, lemonades and it's not-so-secret menu.

