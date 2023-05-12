x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

New In-N-Out now serving in Chula Vista

The newest In-N-Out Burger in San Diego County has opened its doors and drive-thru in Chula Vista.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One of the country's most beloved fast food chains has opened its doors and drive-thru in Chula Vista.

In-N-Out Burger's newest San Diego County location began serving its famous burgers and shakes on Wednesday. 

You can find the new In-N-Out sitting near the I-805 at 1810 Main Court in Chula Vista.

The restaurant will be managed by Tyler Twohey, a 15 year veteran of the burger chain. A team of approximately 80 In-N-Out Burger associates will be serving up meals to hungry South Bay customers.

In-N-Out Burger has been a California icon since it served its first burger in 1948. Known for its burgers, shakes, lemonades and its not-so-secret menu.

To find more San Diego County locations near you and operating hours, click here.

WATCH RELATED: New In-N-Out coming to National City; inside the plans to mitigate traffic 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Some migrants transported to San Diego shelters in the initial steps during the asylum process

Before You Leave, Check This Out