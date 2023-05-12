New In-N-Out now serving in Chula Vista

The newest In-N-Out Burger in San Diego County has opened its doors and drive-thru in Chula Vista.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One of the country's most beloved fast food chains has opened its doors and drive-thru in Chula Vista.

In-N-Out Burger's newest San Diego County location began serving its famous burgers and shakes on Wednesday.

You can find the new In-N-Out sitting near the I-805 at 1810 Main Court in Chula Vista.

The restaurant will be managed by Tyler Twohey, a 15 year veteran of the burger chain. A team of approximately 80 In-N-Out Burger associates will be serving up meals to hungry South Bay customers.

In-N-Out Burger has been a California icon since it served its first burger in 1948. Known for its burgers, shakes, lemonades and its not-so-secret menu.

