In-person Easter Sunday service returns to Mt. Helix tomorrow

Easter Service has been held at the top of Mt. Helix since 1917.

LA MESA, Calif. — While the egg hunts are a fun, a mostly secular tradition, the Easter Sunday service atop Mt. Helix is a serious practice for many San Diego Christians.

Since 1917, La Mesa’s Mt. Helix Park has hosted worshippers for Easter service.

According to Krista Powers, the executive director of the Helix Park Foundation, this is the second longest running Easter celebration in the United States.

"We are going to figure out how to bring this to people somehow," says Powers, speaking about the previous two celebrations. "We got together and made it happen for everybody."

The last two years have been distanced, live streamed events. But this year, the amphitheater atop Mt. Helix will once again be filled with worshippers while the sun rises in the east.

The worship service will start at 6am tomorrow morning. There is no driving to the top during the service but trolleys will be provided and will pick up visitors at Grossmont High School.

While the preparations are well underway, it’s another step to normalcy when people are able to worship on top of Mt. Helix once again.

"Its just so good that so many people are ready," says Powers. "This is a special historic place where you can just feel the peace and unity and love."

The worship service will be free.