Inaugural 2023 Del Mar Wine & Food Festival coming this September

For six days, the Del Mar Wine & Food Festival will bring together a headline list of California’s most renowned chefs, celebrities and professional athletes.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEL MAR, Calif. — Coming to San Diego County this September, the 2023 Del Mar Wine & Food Festival will bring a headline list of California’s most renowned chefs, celebrities and professional athletes together for six days of culinary celebration.

The inaugural festival kicks off on Sept. 6 and runs through Sept. 11 and will feature more than 25 events hosted across San Diego’s North County. One of the most exciting events during the six days of wine and food magic is the Grand Tasting that kicks off Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 from one of San Diego’s largest outdoor venues, the Surf Sports Park.

Troy Johnson, Food Network star and San Diego Magazine owner, along with Carlos Anthony, Executive Chef of Herb & Wood in Little Italy announced the brand new festival on May 23.

What to look forward to

The star-studded festival kicks off with an opening night party hosted by the San Diego Wave. San Diego's most iconic street food will be front and center for the opening night celebration.

Breaking Bad actors Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston will host a mezcal-infused pairing dinner with celebrity chefs.

Former NFL star Drew Brees is hosting a celebrity pickleball tournament with proceeds benefitting Feeding San Diego.

Professional surfer Rob Machado will lead surf lessons and a beach cleanup during the six-day festival.

Grand Tasting, an all-inclusive, two-day event 80 acres of live music, entertainment, immersive experience and more Tickets start at $225, you can purchase one or two-day passes available with VIP options, early entry and general admission. More than 200 chefs and restaurants, wine and spirit companies, luxury VIP tent, live music, free after-hours concert with a surprise musical performance from one of country music's most exciting new artists. Some of the critically acclaimed chefs featured during the festival include, Michelin-starred and James Beard honorees, celebrity TV hosts, and top culinary talent from across the California-Baja regions including, Aaron May, Aarti Sequeira, Aron Schwartz, Beau MacMillan, Brad Wise, Brandon Jennings, Brian Malarkey, Claudette Zepeda, Claudia Sandoval, Drew Deckman, Eric Greenspan, Jackson Kalb, Javier Plascencia, Jeffrey Strauss, Josh Holt, Kelli Crosson, Tara Monsod, Roberto Alcocer.



For more including parking and event information, click here.

How to buy tickets

You can view and purchase tickets to the Del Mar Wine & Food Festival's Grand Tastings, dinners and events here.