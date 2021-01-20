WATCH LIVE: Demonstrators coverage at California Capitol, moving around downtown. Police on guard for potential violence | Live Updates

Sacramento Police say some streets downtown are closed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest at the California State Capitol Building as the potential for protests remains high on President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest news in the Sacramento region.

Demonstrators leave the Capitol, continue to march across Sacramento

Sacramento Police say a group "has left the Capitol and continues to march. Rolling road closures in effect. No incidents have been reported."

For more information on road closures and traffic updates, click HERE for the ABC10 traffic page.

The group has left the Capitol and continues to march. Rolling road closures in effect. No incidents have been reported. pic.twitter.com/udF6NheE8i — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 20, 2021

Demonstrators make their way to the Capitol

Multiple groups who gathered at different parks across Sacramento made their way to the Capitol this afternoon. All the groups have various affiliations. Sacramento Police said on Twitter that there have been no incidents yet, but they are still standing guard and monitoring the groups.

The group has made it's way to the area of the Capitol. No incidents have been reported at this time. Large police presence continues to monitor this group. pic.twitter.com/KZbiTcIq5R — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 20, 2021

Demonstrators gather across Sacramento on Inauguration Day

Groups with various affiliations gather at different parks across Sacramento as Joe Biden is inaugurated as President.

Inauguration Day Demonstrations in Sacramento 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

ABC10 reporter John Bartell is at J. Neely Johnson Park where people gathered, describing themselves as a group that "must stand firmly against white supremacy and fascism." The demonstrators are making their way down G Street in Sacramento and it's still unclear where they are going.

ABC10 reporter Kevin John is at Fremont Park in Sacramento, where about 20 people have gathered. Kevin said people seem to be wearing black and have "bats or sticks."

No active protests at State Capitol early Wednesday morning

Sacramento Police Department said that as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, there are no active demonstrations at the California State Capitol. The update comes as President Joe Biden is sworn in as 46th President of the United States.

Sacramento police and other law enforcement will continue to be a presence in the Capitol area.

Wednesday 1/20/21–Demonstration Update

Currently there are no active demonstrations downtown. A large law enforcement presence remains in the area of the Capitol and in surrounding areas of the city. Important updates regarding current demonstrations will be updated via our feed. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 20, 2021

ABC10 reporter Monica Coleman describes what it looks like at the Capitol.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office to deploy officers to Sacramento on Inauguration Day morning

With Inauguration Day upon us and the potential for widespread protests across the country, the Sacramento Police Department has requested reinforcements to help guard the California State Capitol Building.

Roughly a dozen San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies will head to the Capitol on Wednesday morning.

“You’ll see some of our deputies in uniform and you’ll see some of our deputies just in plain clothes. You’ll see some of our San Joaquin County Sheriff Officers in marked vehicles in the city of Sacramento and some you will not recognize because they will be unmarked," said San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Alan Sanchez.