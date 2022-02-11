Inclement weather shelters open Wednesday in San Diego

Extra shelter beds open to people who would otherwise be sleeping in rainy, cold conditions.

SAN DIEGO — The Inclement Weather Shelter Program went into effect Wednesday. It offers extra shelter beds to people who would otherwise be sleeping on the streets in rainy or cold conditions.

More than 120 beds are available at three locations in San Diego.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene joined the program last year.

"We're a tiny church. On Sunday we have 40 to 50 people. Half our folks are on the street or just off the street maybe more. We do a lot with the little bit we have," said Chris Nafis, Pastor of Living Water Church of the Nazarene.

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program goes into effect when temperatures drop below 45 degrees or below 50 degrees if rain is also expected.

"For us this is an expression of our faith to love our neighbor, to love those who struggling in life," Nafis said.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene can house nearly 30 people

San Diego Rescue Mission has room for 10 people

Father Joe's villages provides more than 85 beds during cold rainy nights

"It's important to give shelter to those people that need it the most. We're trying to engage each one, all of these people so that they will seek our services," said Rocio Hammershaimb, Father Joe's Villages Chief Administrative Officer

She said they offer people medical assistance or addiction services.

The City of San Diego announced it will be able to house an additional 50 people living in East Village encampments thanks to nearly $2.5 million dollars in new state funding. Nafis is asking other churches to offer immediate help on cold and rainy nights like this

"I will walk with anybody and just show them the desperation that's on the street," he said. "We need help and so I would call upon the faith community to step up and do what we have been called to do."

This Inclement Weather Shelter Program operates on a first-come-first serve basis and the shelters stop accepting people once they are full.

