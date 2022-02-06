Increased prices in beauty products amid inflation

There's the rising cost of gas and food, but it doesn't stop there. Economists say the price of everyday bath and beauty items is also rapidly increasing.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Down the beauty aisles at many big box stores, the price of a small item can have a big sticker shock.

"A lot of consumer staples whether they are toiletries or shampoo or even nail polish, all these kinds of things are unfortunately going up at different rates,” said San Diego State University Professor of marketing, Miro Copic.

One bottle of OPI Infinite Shine costs $15.39 at the Clairemont Target, and if you want the "Professional Treatments" expect to pay $9 to $21 for Orly or OPI’s special nail strengthening formula.

One pair of KISS brand false eye lashes cost $25, and Carol's Daughter “Goddess Strength” shampoo and conditioner costs $11 to $12.

So why is it now more expensive for typically affordable items?

"At the end of the day, it’s coming down to the cost to make the product," said Copic.

Copic says the recent inflationary prices are due to several reasons. He says prices haven't jumped this high in over a decade.

United States Annual Inflation Rates statistics show our inflation was at 1.7% in 2012 and shot up to now 8.3% 10 years later. You combine that with pandemic supply chain delays, transportation costs, and pent-up demand as one of the top manufacturing countries is on lockdown.

"Shanghai and Beijing, those cities have been on lockdown for pretty much the bulk of the month of April. When all these things are happening all at once, it just creates this disruption,” said Copic.

With more employees going back to the office and out shopping more, the U.S. saw inflation dramatically increase from last summer in 2021 to 8.5% in March.

San Jose couple Kim and Kimmel Rodrigues said they were excited to shop over Memorial Day Weekend since it had been a while since they’ve been out.

"It makes you feel good a little bit to spend unnecessarily,” said Rodrigues.

Copic says credit card spending and consumer shopping is up despite the rising prices.

“What we're seeing is that consumers in the last two months have not backed off spending, so as much as people complain, it has not had a pain point yet that is changing behaviors,” said Copic.

It's not just costly for the ladies, a Gillette double edge safety razor with five blades costs $35 and the same brand’s beard and face wash in coconut water costs $15.

Copic says the good news is that inflation may have peaked last month, and the U.S. Congressional Budget Office last week reported that they expect inflation to be at drop to 6% by the end of the year.

"These prices will kind of level off, and in some cases, start to decline a little bit,” said Copic.