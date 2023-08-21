Increase in rescued wild animals and pets after Tropical Storm Hilary

The San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team cares for three litters of fox squirrels brought in after Sunday’s Tropical Storm Hilary.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team is caring for three litters of fox squirrels brought in after Sunday’s Tropical Storm Hilary.

Three were found in Hillcrest.

"A Good Samaritan brought in these three fox squirrels. They were found in the Hillcrest area. Project Wildlife veterans are treating them because they are so young; they will stay with the San Diego Humane Society until they are big enough to be released," said Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society.

Thompson says humane officers are very busy with increased calls for rescues.

"Typically, after a big storm, our humane officers are very busy patrolling in the field. Today, they’ve seen an uptick in dogs running at large and birds falling out of their nests," she says.

A body cam video of a humane officer shows them finding a Great Blue Heron in Pacific Beach. Though wildlife veterinarians provided urgent care, the bird's health was feeble when they arrived at the Bahde Wildlife Center, and the bird did not make it.

Thompson says someone also brought a Hooded Oriole found in an Encinitas gutter.

"Our wildlife vets are treating the bird and making sure it has the nutrients it needs immediately," said Thompson.

She also has helpful tips for finding displaced wild animals or stray pets in your area.

"If you find a wild, injured, or orphaned animal, don’t touch them with your hands. Put them in a towel or box. Don’t give them water or food. Just bring them to us. Don’t let your pets drink that water on the ground. The runoff could be very contaminated, so don’t let them run into the ocean. And because the San Diego Humane Society is so full, we are over capacity with dogs and cats. Hold onto that pet if you can. If you can relocate on your own, that is the best-case scenario," said Thompson.