Heightened security will be in effect at and around Bonita Vista High School on Monday following a threat made over social media.

Police were looking into an Instagram comment that suggested a shooting was going to take place today at the approximately-2,500-student campus.

An Instagram user with the handle @f***disworld posted the comment Saturday onto a weeks-old post from the school's Associated Student Body account, @bvhs_asb.

"Shooting up the campus on Monday," the comment -- which has since been taken down -- said. "I like some of you. Try to skip school if you value your life."

The user finished the comment with a profane hashtag directed at the high school, then posted another one warning students "I don't think you guys are gonna wanna hide at the 900s" apparently referring to a cluster of classrooms on the northern end of the school.

Several users commented on the second Instagram post saying the original person who made the threat tried to walk it back in a later comment by claiming it was all a joke, but the account was no longer able to be seen on Instagram as of Sunday afternoon.

"Chula Vista Police are actively investigating the threat and at this time have no evidence to substantiate the threat as credible," the department said in a statement Sunday night.

Bonita Vista High School will be open today and there will be officers on campus "to reassure the students and their families that it is safe to attend school," police said.

"After working closely with Chula Vista police, they are able to confirm that this threat is unsubstantiated and school will continue as normal on Monday," Sweetwater Union High School District officials said in a statement. "The safety and security of our students is a top priority and we thank you for your continued support."