A Dehesa superintendent indicted in a statewide charter school scam on Friday returned to work, but by Friday evening the Dehesa School board had voted 4-0 to put Nancy Hauer on paid administrative leave.

Nancy Hauer is one of 11 people indicted earlier this week accused of being part of a statewide charter school scam that stole more than $50 million dollars of taxpayer money that was supposed to help educate students in California.

According to parents, Hauer from the Dehesa Elementary School District showed up despite the corruption accusations against her.

What was supposed to be a closed session board meeting Friday, became open to the public with outbursts from parents about underlying issues.

“Paid leave? They should just throw her in jail right away. I am a parent here and I am upset, and I want to know who is going to be here next year,” said one parent who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.

Some parents like April McCarty said they continue to support superintendent Nancy Hauer.

“Knowing Nancy as our superintendent, she has been with Dehesa for over 16 years. She is an amazing woman and she would never jeopardize the students, the staff, our school – nothing. Nancy is by the book woman – period,” said McCarty.

Hauer faces four years in prison for charges she allegedly overcharged $2 million in oversight fees for nine charter schools.

“We have initiated new legal counsel to peel apart the charter operations to assure sound practices and legal compliance is met,” said Karl Becker, Dehesa School Board Vice-President.

Critics said their kids are shaken up by the recent events, but McCarty said her kids have no idea.

“It kills me to know that there are parents who actually believe it and knowing our school, knowing our little community and everything else,” she said.

Still, parents remain divided.

“Number one, it’s embarrassing. I don’t want to go to a school where a superintendent like that. Number 2, it is not a good example for my kids,” said one parent.

MCarty said she “really thinks she [Hauer] will be just fine. I think we will have our superintendent back next year and all will be good.”

Hauer’s attorney said they will defend the superintendent vigorously against the charges. According to her attorney, she inherited the scandal from prior superintendent Steve Van Zant, who is also a co-defendant.

A special Dehesa School Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 4.