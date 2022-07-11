COVID-19 boosters are coming, but experts say they’ll have little effect on transmission

Breakthrough cases continue to rise due to the dominant sub-variants of Omicron – but when will we see new vaccines? We spoke with experts to find out.

SAN DIEGO — Additional boosters for COVID-19 might not be available to the general public until fall, as scientists work toward updating vaccinations to better tackle Omicron. Health experts are worried that, as counties across the country continue to see high rates of infection with the spread of new strains, these new doses might be coming too late.

The Food and Drug Administration said last week that it had advised coronavirus vaccine manufacturers to update their booster doses to better tackle the strains, BA.4 and BA.5, which have become the dominant variant of Omicron circulating.

These new variant-adjusted vaccinations, which will replace the existing booster shots that are available to some currently, will most likely not be ready for distribution until fall, according to the FDA, but that timeline is still relatively tentative.

Public health experts from UCSD Health and San Diego State University are cautiously optimistic about the efficacy of these new doses being developed in preventing serious complications with the strains of Omicron that have been circulating over the last few months. However, given the timing and the purpose of the vaccine, scientists say this might not impact the levels of transmission seen as counties like San Diego remain in the middle of another surge.

“The variants have gotten too smart and have figured out how to evade the (existing) vaccines,” said Susan Kiene, professor of global health at San Diego State University. “So really we'd be looking into rolling out the newer (variant-adjusted) vaccines, as soon as they’re ready, but unfortunately I don’t think we’re quite there yet.”

