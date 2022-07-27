x
Inewsource

San Diego Unified students say changes are needed amid a summer of gun violence

The district Board of Education unanimously voted on the bond package Tuesday.
Credit: Zoë Meyers/inewsource
Lea Nepomucena, a rising senior at Scripps Ranch High School, is shown before a San Diego Unified School District board meeting, July 26, 2022. Nepomucena is a student board member and active in advocacy and education efforts related to gun violence prevention.

SAN DIEGO — With mass shootings continuing in schools across the country, San Diego Unified leaders are going to voters in November for approval to borrow  $3.2 billion to pay for security and safety improvements.

The district Board of Education unanimously voted on the bond package Tuesday. If approved by district voters, $296 million would pay for security and safety improvements, with remaining funds going to renovate facilities and address a backlog of deferred maintenance. 

The borrowing plan is the district’s fourth in 15 years, totaling $11.5 billion. 

Several community members spoke in support of the bond during public comment Tuesday, with some adding how paramount student safety is. 

“As a parent, I know it’s important,” said Sabrina Bazzo, San Diego Unified board vice president, about the proposed safety improvements.

The district’s vote comes on the heels of a summer struck by gun violence after several shootings led to mass casualties. Ten Black people died in May after a white gunman opened fire at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket. In June, a mass shooting took place at a Ulvade, Texas school, resulting in the death of 19 children and two teachers. Then in July, an Independence Day parade outside Chicago turned deadly when a gunman fired more than 70 rounds, injured more than three dozen individuals and killed seven victims.  

The shooting in Uvalde, in particular, set off a familiar debate – in San Diego and elsewhere – over how best to protect children: hardening schools or making it more difficult to purchase guns. 

To read the full story from inewsource, click here.

inewsource is a nonprofit, independently funded newsroom that produces impactful investigative and accountability journalism in San Diego County. Learn more at inewsource.org.

WATCH RELATED: inewsource talks about its investigation into Veterans Village (July 2022). 

