Lerp infestation raises concerns about fire hazards in Scripps Ranch

The insects that create Lerp can damage the trees, leading to premature leaf death and the accumulation of dry fuel on the ground.

SAN DIEGO — Residents of Scripps Ranch are growing increasingly concerned about the presence of lerp, a protective cover produced by larvae of Psyllid bugs, on Eucalyptus trees in the area. Lerp itself is not the issue; however, the small insects responsible for its production pose a different problem. These insects feed on plant juices, causing premature leaf death and exposing the trees to potential diseases.

Bob Ilko, a resident who experienced the devastating Cedar fire in 2003, understands the worries of his neighbors. During that time, Eucalyptus trees infested with Lerp were observed to ignite more easily.

Ilko explained, "The lerp does cause problems." One of the main issues is that the dead leaves, which fall off the trees and accumulate on the ground, become highly flammable, serving as dangerous fuel during wildfires.

Reflecting on the 2003 fire, Ilko clarified, "The 2003 fire wasn't a canopy tree fire from tree to tree... it was so hot and quick and the winds were blowing that it was lighting the ground material on fire."

This highlights the importance of addressing the presence of Lerp and taking necessary precautions to mitigate fire risks.

Working for You, CBS 8 reached out to the city of San Diego to inquire about their plans to address the issue. In response, the city sent us a statement saying in part, "We will be dispatching our certified arborists from the Urban Forestry Program to the location of concern, to determine if the trees fall under City jurisdiction and if any tree maintenance is required."

Ilko, who is President of the Scripps Ranch Civic Association, fears that the problem is too widespread and costly for the city to tackle aggressively. He remarks, "I could yell till the cows come home, but to treat Tierrasanta, Scripps Ranch and part of Rancho Bernardo and Tecolote Canyon - the city isn't going to treat the lerp. It just isn't."

Given the potential challenges in addressing the lerp infestation at a city-wide level, residents are advised to take proactive measures to protect their properties.

Creating defensible space around homes, trimming trees away from roofs, and cleaning up dead debris on the ground can significantly reduce fire hazards. By implementing these measures, residents can also make it easier for firefighters to navigate and save their properties in the event of a wildfire.