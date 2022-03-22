Interactive map shows how much 'Erin Brokovich' chemical is in San Diego County’s water supply

If approved, it will come with a price tag attached to your water bill.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — How safe is your drinking water? California wants to put a limit on how much of a cancer-causing contaminant is allowed in our drinking water.

In this video story, we explore how much more it could cost you and show you how much of the harmful chemical has been detected in San Diego’s water sources.