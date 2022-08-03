International Women's Day: Honoring San Diego women in the craft beer industry

In 2021, the Brewers Association survey found 23.7% of breweries have some female ownership but only 2.9% are entirely women owned.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Women are making an impact in the craft beer industry which has historically been a male dominated space.

San Diego is known as the craft beer capital of the country and local women are carving their own path to make their mark.

Women in the craft beer industry from brew masters to marketing are celebrating International Women's Day.

“It's incredibly inspiring to know there isn't anything we can't do and being a little bit younger and the future is ours,” said Torie Berkel, Marketing Manager, Second Chance Beer Company.

Berkel says she specifically wanted to work for Second Chance Beer Company because it's co-owned by a woman, Virginia Morrison.

“I think a lot of women intuitively know they can do whatever the hell they want when you set your mind to it and have a good support network behind you,” said Morrison. “It really makes a difference in an industry that is not so female dominated."

The craft beer industry has been historically dominated by white men and while the number of women is growing, those we spoke with say more representation is needed.

In 2021 the Brewers Association survey found 23.7% of breweries have some female ownership but only 2.9% are entirely women owned.

“It's incredibly important as women that we network together and then also really applaud our male allies because there are a lot of men doing so many things right,” said Morrison.

Last year the Me Too movement in the craft beer industry brewed up a storm of change and Morrison was at the forefront to better the industry and continues to improve it.

“The more we bring awareness to that and the more we talk about it in certain situations, it's all about educating men,” said Morrison.

With role models like Morrison, in honor of Women's History month, they've brewed up Velvet Boots.

All the proceeds from that special beer will be donated to the Pink Boots Society, a women-led organization that empowers career advancements for women in the beverage industry.

Torie even designed the Velvet Boots can.

“Working in the beer industry and designing the beer can and I can see it on the shelves in a very male dominated world is incredibly awesome,” said Berkel.

The work that women like Virginia and Torie are doing today is leading the way for the next generation of women to raise their own pint.

“Cheers to all the women out there and happy International Women’s Day,” said Berkel.

The Velvet Boots release party will be on Thursday at both of the Second Chance tasting rooms in Carmel Mountain and North Park.