SAN DIEGO — San Diego police were investigating the death of a child who was found not breathing inside a car in Tierrasanta on Monday afternoon.

Police say a mother called in around 12:45 p.m. to report that she had just woken up from a nap and could not locate her 2-year-old daughter.

The mother's line then went dead, SDPD media-services Officer Billy

Hernandez said. A short time later, she called back and told a dispatcher she

had found her child in her vehicle, unresponsive and not breathing.

Police responded to the scene in the 10300 block of Leary Street in an area of Navy housing. Military personnel responded to the scene as well.

One neighbhor told News 8, "I just saw her [the mother] flagging down the emergency responders, but I did not see anything after that."

Medics went to the home and tried in vain to revive the girl before

pronouncing her dead at the scene, Hernandez said.

Police are investigating the toddler's death. A Watch Commander confirmed that child abuse detectives were on scene Monday evening.

After seven hours of investigating, the car was towed away and the woman was driven away from the scene in the backseat of a police car, but she was not in handcuffs.

It was not immediately clear if the woman might face criminal charges in connection with the fatality.