Homicide investigation underway in Chula Vista after person found dead

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating the suspicious death of a person in Chula Vista Sunday evening.

First responders were called to an area near the 200 block of Rancho Drive and Greg Cox Bike Park around 10:40 a.m. following reports that a person was found dead, according to police.

"Greg Cox Bike Park is the second bike park for the County of San Diego and the first for Otay Valley Regional Park, spanning 3.2 acres," according to the County of San Diego.

No immediate details were provided about the person's identity other than the deceased person was a man.

The circumstances surrounding the death were being investigated by San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit.

