SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Friday when he was struck by a pickup near a Sorrento Valley intersection, police said.

The accident, involving a Nissan Frontier pickup, happened around 9:25 a.m. near the intersection of Eastgate Drive and Eastgate Mall, just east of Interstate 805, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victim, a man whose age was not immediately available, was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries, San Diego Fire- Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The Nissan driver remained at the scene, but no details about the motorist were immediately available, Martinez said.The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.