Investigation underway into fliers at Fiesta Island claiming dogs have gone missing

The fliers which started popping up this week say that "a dog a week has gone missing since November."

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is investigating fliers posted on Fiesta Island claiming that multiple dogs have gone missing.

The fliers which started popping up this week say that "a dog a week has gone missing since November." They also claim that one dog was poisoned and another left with glue on it's body.

While groups like Fiesta Island Dog Owners (FIDO) say that they've been notified that the whole thing is a hoax, others sharply disagree.

James Ogden says his five-year-old dog Donnelly has not been seen since December 7 after a trip to Fiesta Island.

"I don't believe that my dog ran off," says Odgen. "I believe he was stolen."

Ogden says after speaking with several other dog owners, he's been made aware of at least four other missing dogs and another who was poisoned.

While the Humane Society has confirmed that a dog tested positive for marijuana after going to Fiesta Island, it says so far it hasn't been able to link Donnelly's disappearance to any other cases.

An investigation is ongoing.

Pet owners are encouraged to advertise missing pets and always be sure to include a picture and contact information.

It's still unclear who made the fliers at Fiesta Island. By Thursday afternoon they were taken down.