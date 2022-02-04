Ironman 70.3 Oceanside kicks off triathlon season

The epic race brought out top competition from some of the best athletes in the world.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — It’s the first test of endurance on the Ironman circuit. The 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike ride and a 13.1 mile run ending here at the Oceanside pier, saw an incredibly close contest and even a photo finish for second place.

"It was a bloodbath out there," says Ernie Mantell, a triathlete who finished 19th. "I think there was at least three guys battling under the course record. And there's some pretty incredible performances," said Mantell.

Mantell, who is orginally from Minnesota, loves the varied course and scenery of the Oceanside Ironman.

"This course is, is pretty awesome. It's kind of got it all, the swim in the ocean really requires a certain level of skill." He says "It's awesome to be out here in Oceanside and get such great support from the local community and, especially the military base, Camp Pendleton letting us use their roads for the bike course it makes it like a lot safer."

A stretch of the bike portion went through the heart of Pendleton. Home to America’s Marines and the former home to Lcpl. Kareem Nikoui, who was one of the 13 marines who died at the Kabul airport last August.

Mark Goldman, finished the entire 70.3 mile course carrying an American flag and one with the name of Nikoui. After he crossed the finish line, he handed to the fallen marine’s mother Shana.

"I packed it in my bag in my back. We raced with it to the swim through the entire bike all the way through Camp Pendleton," says Goldman. "Then finally unfolded on the run and made sure everybody knew his memory."

Every athlete will tell you something different when you ask them why they compete. Whether you want to test your limits against the world’s best, overcome your own obstacles to just cross the finish line- or even, to honor a hero.

"He's earned a lot of medals in the military, but he's earned one more. He's earned his title of Ironman 70.3 finisher as far as I'm concerned." says Goldman clutching his medal.