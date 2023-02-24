Irreplaceable bonsai tree stolen from Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park

The Japanese Friendship Garden said two people stole a Chinese Elm bonsai tree on Feb. 19 at around 9 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — An iconic Japanese garden in Balboa Park is asking for San Diego’s help finding an irreplaceable bonsai tree that was stolen on Sunday.

The Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park said two people stole a priceless Chinese Elm bonsai tree that was located in the Bonsai Exhibit on Sunday at around 9 p.m.

Balboa Park visitors have revered the Japanese Friendship Garden’s bonsai trees and koi fish collection for decades.

“In Japanese culture, bonsai trees symbolize patience, strength, and resilience, which is why the exhibit is an integral component of the museum’s living collection,” a statement from the Japanese Friendship Garden said. “We’re grateful to the San Diego Bonsai Club who help maintain the exhibit and hope the piece is returned to our museum,”

According to the museum, the stolen Chinese Elm bonsai tree is a loaned exhibit item and is irreplaceable.

The Japanese Friendship Garden opened in 1991 and represents a symbol of friendship between San Diego and Yokohama, Japan.

The garden incorporates centuries old methods and techniques, and aims to educate visitors about Japanese culture and community legacy.

