San Diego pink skies appeared same time last year on Dec. 7

It really was pink in San Diego for a while Tuesday morning due to the incoming rain blocking out most of the colors around sunrise, except for pink!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It was scenery out of this world, Mars to be more specific.

Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., the sky over San Diego turned pink and it caught a lot of San Diegan's attention.

According to the National Weather Service in San Diego, they determined the sky turned pink Tuesday morning because of the low sun angle reflecting off the bottom of the clouds.

One News 8 viewer mentioned the sky was pink across San Diego last year on Dec. 7.

News 8 reporter Neda Iranpour fact checked the statement and confirmed it is true, the sky was pink this time last year as well.

