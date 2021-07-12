San Diego pink skies appeared same time last year on Dec. 7

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It was scenery out of this world, Mars to be more specific.
Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., the sky over San Diego turned pink and it caught a lot of San Diegan's attention.
According to the National Weather Service in San Diego, they determined the sky turned pink Tuesday morning because of the low sun angle reflecting off the bottom of the clouds.
Though it only lasted for a little bit, many snapped a picture of the unique pink sky across San Diego County. If you were one of those people, head to this Facebook post and share your picture!
One News 8 viewer mentioned the sky was pink across San Diego last year on Dec. 7.
News 8 reporter Neda Iranpour fact checked the statement and confirmed it is true, the sky was pink this time last year as well.
WATCH RELATED: From Carlsbad Aquafarm to Chula Vista | Seashells help preserve San Diego Bay (December 2021)