It's daylight saving time in San Diego

Sunday's sunset will be at 6:55 pm

Hope you remembered to turn your clocks ahead Saturday night because it's officially daylight saving time in San Diego.

Fire officials urged people to use the time change as a reminder to check smoke alarms and replace the batteries if necessary. It is also a good time to reset timers on outdoor lights and lawn sprinkler systems.

Officials are offering the following tips on handling and maintaining smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors:

-- Install smoke detectors on all floors of your home or apartment.

-- If the devices are hardwired into your electrical system, be sure to have a backup battery-operated smoke detector in case of a power outage.

-- Mount alarms high on walls, at least four to 12 inches from the ceiling.

-- Never paint over a smoke detector.

-- Use a vacuum cleaner to remove lint or dust.

-- Test the smoke detectors regularly. If the smoke detector "chirps" it is an indication of a low battery, which should be changed.