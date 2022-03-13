It's daylight saving time in San Diego

Hope you remembered to turn your clocks ahead Saturday night because it's officially daylight saving time in San Diego.
Fire officials urged people to use the time change as a reminder to check smoke alarms and replace the batteries if necessary. It is also a good time to reset timers on outdoor lights and lawn sprinkler systems.
Officials are offering the following tips on handling and maintaining smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors:
-- Install smoke detectors on all floors of your home or apartment.
-- If the devices are hardwired into your electrical system, be sure to have a backup battery-operated smoke detector in case of a power outage.
-- Mount alarms high on walls, at least four to 12 inches from the ceiling.
-- Never paint over a smoke detector.
-- Use a vacuum cleaner to remove lint or dust.
-- Test the smoke detectors regularly. If the smoke detector "chirps" it is an indication of a low battery, which should be changed.
The Automobile Club of Southern California also warned morning drivers to be on the lookout for pedestrians, since it will be dark for an hour longer in the mornings.