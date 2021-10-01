Motorcyclist, bicyclist killed in collision at campground near Jamul

JAMUL, Calif. — A motorcyclist and a bicyclist were killed Sunday when they collided at an RV resort and campground near Jamul, authorities said.



The collision happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the Pio Pico RV Resort and Campground at 14615 Otay Lakes Rd., according to Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Thomas Shoots.



Firefighters performed CPR on both adults, but about 10 minutes later the victims were declared dead, Shoots said.



The cause of the accident was under investigation, he said. The gender of the crash victims was not released.