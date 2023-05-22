Jamul community on edge after 4 dogs shot, killed and dumped near road

Neighbors say there might be a connection to past incidents. Asking anyone with information to report it.

Example video title will go here for this video

JAMUL, Calif. — Community members in Jamul are on edge after four dogs were found shot and killed without any trace of who did it. Neighbors said there might be a connection to similar incidents.

"I'm here by myself with those dogs. They were like my family," said their owner Jay Mallari.

Mallari recently moved to Jamul with his dogs. They were rescues and each under two years old. The dogs typically roamed the neighborhood but on Friday they didn't come home.

"They're so good with strangers and that's why I was so afraid they got kidnapped," Mallari said.

He never imagined what he'd learn next.

"It was like a murder scene to tell you the truth," he said.

A neighbor found all four dogs dead and piled up down the road Sunday. They all had bullets in them.

"Since this has happened to me, I have heard horror stories," Mallari said.

CBS 8 met his neighbors and learned this wasn't the first time this has happened.

Amber Recklau shared an almost identical story. Her dog was shot and killed back in 2019.

"He was dead across the street from their house with two bullet shots in his chest," she said.

Her dog's body was dumped in the same spot as Mallari's dogs. Recklau also received letters from an unknown sender.

"Mean letters put on the gate. That happened two times. Boulders put in front of the fence and the letters said stuff about the dogs," she said.

She and Mallari said their dogs collars were missing when their bodies were found. They have both made police reports and want the person responsible to be found.

CBS 8 reached out to the county who said the Department of Animal Services is working with the sheriff's department on the case.

"I'm really hoping you guys will spread the word so this doesn't happen to anyone else's dog," Mallari said.

The neighbors are hopeful anyone who has information or saw anything suspicious will report it.