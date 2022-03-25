Jewish Family Service pack hundreds of meals for families; need volunteers

Families in need can come to the drive-through on Monday's, Wednesday's and Friday's from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — You may recognize an orange van at local grocery stores when Jewish Family Service volunteers pick up 4,000 pounds of fresh food per week to be re-distributed to those in need.

Beth Olin has been volunteering for Jewish Family Service for nearly a year.

"I volunteer because it feels so good to give back in some way. I'm fortunate in my life and grateful to contribute," said Olin.

She and several other Jewish Family Service volunteers are packing food from local grocery stores that would have just been tossed in landfills.

"After the pandemic, starting in March of 2020, the need for food has doubled. Families are struggling to make ends meet, even more recently with the increase in gas and food. The cost of everything is higher. Families are needing to ask for help," said Jewish Family Service's Tom Stewart.

Families in need can come to the drive-through on Monday's, Wednesday's and Friday's from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Stewart says they’ve already served 85,000 meals this year.

"It's heartwarming for volunteers. They write 'thank you' signs and it's nice knowing we are helping them being able to help them survive," said Stewart.

Meanwhile, the Community Food Connection in Poway is also doing what they can. They are helping more than 9,000 people per month; that number is growing and they need extra help.

Beth says she will continue to help out as long as she’s needed.

"You know people are so grateful. I am so humbled. We all need help at different times," said Olin.