DEL MAR, Calif. — A portion of Jimmy Durante Blvd is still closed after large chunks of the hillside slid onto the roadway near Camino Del Mar on Saturday night.

News 8 talked to geologist and author Pat Abbott who said that it looked like several issues factored into the collapse. The steep cliff, gravity, heavy rain and construction at the top of the hill made the conditions ripe for a collapse.

There were no injuries during the collapse and now Mother Nature is cooperating with beautiful, sunny days.

Utility crews tried removing power lines from the hill, but they decided against it saying the hillside is too unstable and it would not be safe for them.

It is not clear when Jimmy Durante Blvd. will reopen.